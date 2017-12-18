Decades – old firefighter’s death to be remembered

A Mid-Missouri firefighter who died in a Jefferson City High Street fire years ago is being remembered by his colleagues. Jefferson City Chief Matt Schofield says a special ceremony honoring Fred Otto will be held December 18th at the city Fire Museum.

“A Linn volunteer firefighter by the name of Fred Otto happened to be in the area and offered to help and assisted us in fighting that fire and ultimately lost his life,” Schofield said.

He died while fighting the Newberry store fire on High Street in December 1958. Otto’s death marks the only on–scene fatality in the history of the Jefferson City Fire Department.