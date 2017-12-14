Our favorite "reindeer" Sarah dropped by with her person Dr. Laurel Kramer to say "Merry Christmas!" Dr. Kramer talks about tax stress and harassment Our favorite “reindeer” Sarah dropped by with her person Dr. Laurel Kramer to say “Merry Christmas!” St. Mary’s Mental Health psychologist Dr. Laurel Kramer talks about handling the stress of increased personal property taxes, and dealing with harassment, sexual and otherwise, in the workplace during her appearance on KWOS Open Air with John and Dick Thursday morning. Her interview is posted below. https://kwos.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/LaurelKramer121417.mp3 2017-12-14 Dick Aldrich Share Facebook Twitter