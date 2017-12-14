Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Our favorite "reindeer" Sarah dropped by with her person Dr. Laurel Kramer to say "Merry Christmas!"

Dr. Kramer talks about tax stress and harassment

Our favorite “reindeer” Sarah dropped by with her person Dr. Laurel Kramer to say “Merry Christmas!” St. Mary’s Mental Health psychologist  Dr. Laurel Kramer talks about handling the stress of increased personal property taxes, and dealing with harassment, sexual and otherwise, in the workplace during her appearance on KWOS Open Air with John and Dick Thursday morning. Her interview is posted below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer