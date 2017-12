A mid-Missouri six-year-old is badly hurt, and the driver is arrested for DWI, after a crash. The patrol says a pickup flipped several times after it went off Highway 89 between Linn and Belle on Saturday afternoon. Six-year-old Keegan Collier of Belle was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Driver Cody Miller has serious injuries too.and is accused of being drunk and not buckling the child in before the wreck.