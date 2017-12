A Jefferson City church has some damage after last night’s quick moving storm blew through. The roof was damaged at the Second Christian Church annex on Lafayette. Some nearby traffic lights were also out for a time. Crews out in the county report some tree limbs down and minor property damage.

The town of Higbee in Randolph County got the worst of the storms. Three people were injured, as many as 20 homes and businesses were damaged, including a destroyed mobile home.