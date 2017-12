You can do a quick ‘Polar Plunge’ for Special Olympics this week .. and you don’t even have to drive to the Lake. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin are putting on the first – ever ‘Power Hour Plunge’ Wednesday downtown …

‘Plungers’ need to raise $500 to take part. The fundraiser is Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 at the corner of High and Madison.