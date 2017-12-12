Listen to KWOS Live
Investigation continues into New York subway explosion

(AP) – New York City has reopened its subways amid heightened city-wide security after a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him caused an explosion in the Times Square area during the morning rush hour Monday.

Law enforcement officials tell the AP that Akayed Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State Group, but apparently had no direct contact with the terrorist organization.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the suspect or incident.

