Jefferson City firefighters says it’s too windy to burn so a Red Flag Warning has been issued.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL...EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AS WELL AS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Saint Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.