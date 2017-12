Candidates line up for next year’s Jefferson city elections as filing begins this week. Several incumbent City Councilmen and two potential candidates will be on your 20-18 ballot.

Jim Crabtree and Jon Hensley want the open 5th Ward Jefferson City seat. Councilman Larry Henry is stepping down due to work issues.

Councilmen Erin Wiseman, Rick Mihalevich, Ron Fitzwater and Rick Prather all plan to run for reelection.