News Radio KWOS is broadcasting ‘live’ at Binder Park for the first – ever Capital City Festival of Lights! Take the tour through Binder Park and see literally millions of lights mapping out Santa’s Workshop, the Nativity and even larger than life penguins. The fundraiser is just $20 a car and all the proceeds go to several Jefferson City charities. The Festival of Lights is open tonight until 10pm. Come on out and join us at the Rainbow Drive entrance to Binder Lake.