Lawmakers map out potential fixes for Missouri roads

(MssouriNet) – The chairman of a task force examining funding for Missouri’s transportation system is suggesting both a gasoline and diesel tax increase. Kansas City Republican State Representative Kevin Corlew suggests a six to ten-cent gasoline tax increase, along with a seven to 12-cent diesel tax increase:

Corlew tells Missourinet the task force is also looking at some “sustainable revenue streams” for the future. Missouri’s fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1996. The state’s gasoline and diesel tax are both currently 17-cents a gallon.