Lt. Governor says Veterans Director should have been gone much earlier

As KWOS News first told you, the director of the Missouri Veterans Commission has resigned. Larry Kay has been facing heat from Governor Greitens and others, after investigations found mistreatment of vets at the Saint Louis Veterans Home. Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson says his office found that it’s a mess over there.

Kay resigned last wed night, right after a closed session of the Missouri Veterans Commission.