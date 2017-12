A Jefferson City man is facing charges of threatening state government employees. Jefferson City police arrested Jeffrey O’Laughlin after he allegedly told workers at the State Professional Registration office that ‘if he had to blow up buildings or bring in an AR-15 rifle .. so be it’. He’s also accused of saying ‘there would be blood in the streets’.

A charge statement says O’Laughlin believes dentists in Mid-Missouri are involved in a plot to track his movements.