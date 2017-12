A Fulton man could be looking at years behind bars after admitted to shooting at officers during a high speed chase back in April. 27 – year old Russell Moore is accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Jeep that led from Boone County and down I-70 into Callaway County. He was finally caught when he ran out of gas. The shots Moore fired hit a patrol car and several semis. A woman arrested with him also faces charges. Moore could 40 – years in federal prison.