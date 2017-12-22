Mid-Mo druggies see their holiday plans ‘altered’

(KWOS & KMIZ / ABC – 17) – Cole County deputies, JCPD and drug task force officers raided a Westview Heights homel. 5 suspects were picked up at the home on Westview Drive. James Morris, Kathryn Wilson, Tyler Strope, James Whitney and a juvenile face either meth or weapons charges. Investigators seized both meth and pills yesterday.

Meanwhile, Osage County deputies arrested Dana Ramey, 29, and Rustey Arlen, 26, on Thursday afternoon after search warrants were executed at two different houses.

Officers said they found methamphetamine, other illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in the houses.

Arlen was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Arlen has a no bond warrant out of Cole County.

Ramy was charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.