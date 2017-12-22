Not quite your Mom’s sugar cookies! Unless she lives in Colorado..

The patrol says they pulled over a U-Haul truck Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Layfette County. They found 23.2 pounds of THC-infused cookies, along with more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

A 58-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal use of a firearm. They have not been formally charged.