Now reports of additional damage from this week’s storms

More reports of damage from Tuesday’s freak storm continue to roll in. High winds knocked some large air handlers off the roof of the Fleming Fieldhouse at J-C High at the height of the storm. It even damaged KWOS’ remote broadcast antenna at the J-C gym. Across the street, trees came down and minor building damage was reported at Lincoln – U. The 2nd Christian Church Annex on Lafayette Street nearby had roof damage.

The worst damage was in the Higbee – Renick area of Randolph County where a confirmed EF-1 tornado sent two people to the hospital and destroyed some property.

