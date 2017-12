Drug task force officers looking for meth at a home in Rocheport found the drug…and a military-grade rocket launcher. The weapon was stolen from a Harrisburg home a few weeks ago. Explosive specialists from Fort Leonard Wood were called up to handle the thing. Hazardous devices from the home were taken to a wildlife area near New Franklin yesterday (thur) morning and made safe through a controlled explosion. Christopher Owens of Boonville was arrested.