WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades.

The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening. The House approved the bill by a mostly party-line vote of 227-203.

The bill represents the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.

The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families.