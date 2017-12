A gun theft and some drugs lands a Fulton woman in jail. Authorities say Stephanie Hope stole a handgun and traded it for drugs yesterday (wed) morning. That arrest led deputies to East 10th street. There, officials say they found Ryan Wainwright with 12 baggies of heroin – and the stolen handgun. He was taken to jail with no bond. Officers also picked up Reginald Wainwright for having illegal drug items.