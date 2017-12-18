Two arrested in JCMO weekend shooting

Jefferson City Police arrest 2 – suspects after an incident where a woman was shot Saturday night. It happened in the 600 block of East Capitol Avenue. A 47 year-old woman from Jefferson City, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

18 year old Davone Murphy was arrested on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle. They say he admitted to firing the shots that hit the victim.

Police also arrested 20 – year old McKensi Henderson in connection with the attack.