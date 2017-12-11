Two fatal Mid-Missouri accidents

An accidental death in a Cole County driveway. The patrol says the driver was repositioning his pickup in the driveway on Route Y southeast of Jefferson City near Taos early Saturday, when he backed into Carole Thomas. The 75-year-old was dead by the time responders got there.

One man is dead and another has critical injuries after an apparent drunk – driving crash near Belle. Troopers say Matt Nilges died in the early Saturday morning accident. The driver was badly injured and was flown to a St. Louis hospital. The crash happened on Highway – 28 near the intersection with Highway – 89 in Maries County.