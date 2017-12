You may see some traffic delays on I-70 east of Columbia. One eastbound lane of the interstate will be closed at the Cedar Creek bridge just before the Millersburg exit from 7pm to 6am through Wednesday. MoDot says it’s for routine maintenance on the bridge. Also, one lane of eastbound Highway 50 will be closed from 9am to 2pm tomorrow (tue) in Jefferson City between Clark and Monroe, while crews work on a barrier wall.