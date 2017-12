You can remember and special lady and honor the veterans

You and your pickup are needed for ‘wreath duty’. Saturday December 16th volunteers will line up the ‘Wreaths for Heroes’ on every gravestone in Jefferson City’s National Cemetery. Community activist Lorraine Adkins started the display …

Legendary Jefferson City Jays football coach Pete Adkins says his late wife was all about honoring the veterans. You’re asked to show up with your truck and help haul the wreaths from the warehouse on Heisinger Road to the cemetery a week from this Saturday.