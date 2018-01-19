Listen to KWOS Live
Child sex charges against two Mid-Mo men

A Lake Area former deputy sheriff is now facing additional child sex charges. Leonard Wilson already is looking at charges of molestation and child porn in an arrest from last year. He’s now accused of statutory sodomy and molestation after an incident involving a girl at a Mack’s Creek foster home.

MEANWHILE .. An Eldon man .. James Guthrie  ..is indicted for enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempting to produce child pornography.

He’s accused of contacting a child in North Carolina several times between 20-15 and 20-17.

