Do you think Lincoln University will see any ‘love’ at the State Capitol this year? Lincoln, along with every other public college, saw their state funding cut last year. Interim President Dr. Michael Middleton feels Lincoln has been low on the priority list for years …

Lincoln cut 48 staff and faculty jobs last year. That was before the University was taken to task after it was revealed that former President Kevin Rome spent nearly $200,000 on travel during his term at the school.