Governor Greitens admits to extramarital affair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday night acknowledged that he’s been “unfaithful” in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

The Republican governor and his wife released a statement after the St. Louis television station KMOV reported that he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. The station’s report, released late Wednesday after Greitens gave his State of the State address, said the woman’s ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.

“A few years ago, before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage,” the statement from Greitens and his wife, Sheena, said. “This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately.”

The woman allegedly involved did not comment on the record to the station, which did not name her. But her ex-husband, who also was not named, provided an audio recording he made to KMOV in which the woman gives details about a sexual encounter she says she had with Greitens in March 2015 at his St. Louis home. The woman did not know her then-husband was recording their conversation.