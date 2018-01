Governor Greitens maps out the State of the State

(MissouriNet) — Governor Eric Greitens’ State of the State Address gets high marks from a senior member of the Missouri House.

Canton GOP State Representative Craig Redmon says the governor delivered a “good speech”:

Greitens tells lawmakers Missouri’s unemployment rate is the lowest in 17 years, adding that a steel mill will be built in Sedalia. Redmon, who’s in his eighth and final year in the House, is running for the Missouri Senate.