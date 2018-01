Governor Greitens State of State Address is on KWOS tonight — Here’s the link

Governor Eric Greitens outlines his priorities for the legislative session and the upcoming budget year. There are plenty of funding challenges ahead. What are the Governor’s plans?MissouriNet’s Brian Hauswirth and ABC-17’s Joey Parker will anchor from the Capitol. KWOS broadcast time 6:45.

Here’s a link to tonight’s web stream of the Missouri State of the State.

https://www.mo.gov/live/