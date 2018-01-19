Governor releases tax cut plan

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has released a vague outline of a bold tax plan he’s been touting after saying a more detailed offering would be issued.

Greitens delayed a major statewide tour to promote his proposal earlier this week as an extramarital affair and allegations he tried to blackmail his lover have dominated news cycles. Despite the tour postponement, Greitens office said it would provide details of the tax overhaul this week. What was released Thursday was an outline with a promise that more details would be provided in the upcoming weeks. The Republican Governor touted “the boldest state tax reform in America” in his State of the State address on January 11th, hours before the revelation of his affair and blackmail allegations were outed by KMOV TV in St. Louis. Among other things, the Thursday release says the tax plan will be revenue neutral and will cut taxes for 97% of Missourians, but doesn’t specify how that goal will be reached, or how much taxes will be cut. Democratic House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty distributed a statement in response to Greitens’ release, accusing what she called a “scandal plagued governor” of trying to change the subject with a vague tax plan.