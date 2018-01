Is it time to replace a nearly 50 – year old JCMO fire station?

You may see a new Jefferson City fire station in the future. Councilman Rick Mihalevich says a new Station – 2 has been needed for a long time. It was build in 1970 and can’t hold a ladder truck.

The new station would be built near Scholastic on Robinson Road. Projected costs for the station are about $3.5 – million.