When was the last time you visited the banks of the Missouri River? Unless you’ve been out to the Noren Access just north of the Jefferson City Bridge, probably not in a long time. Councilman Rick Mihalevich (muh-HOLLOW-vitch) is intrigued about the new talk to make Adrian’s Island the next city park …

The 30 – acres just north of the Capitol would be accessed by a proposed walkway at the Veterans Memorial. Private fundraising has raised about $2 – million for the project.