Lawmakers back to work for Missouri 2018 session – talking gas tax hike

(MissouriNet) – Missouri’s fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1996. Missouri’s 21st century transportation system task force is recommending a ten-cent gasoline tax increase and a 12-cent diesel tax increase. Kansas City GOP State Representative Kevin Corlew, who chairs the task force, says the purchasing power of the gas tax has decreased.

The state’s gasoline and diesel tax are both currently 17-cents a gallon. The transportation task force submitted an 87-page report to the Legislature on Tuesday. Lawmakers return to work today at noon.