Man accused in attack on baby gets prison time

(ABC-17) — A man accused of abusing his infant daughter in Miller County in 2009 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Aaron Fisher plead guilty in Laclede County Court to one count of first-degree assault for hitting his 5-month-old daughter.

The judge’s sentencing came after hearing evidence, which included testimony from Fisher’s daughter’s mother and her adopted mother and father.

Fisher was originally charged with sodomy in 2009, but the charge was dropped after a judge ruled his right to a speedy trial had been violated. Fisher was charged with assault in 2016.