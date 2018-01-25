Medical billing firm owner in trouble over unpaid taxes

A Jefferson City business owner is indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and for failing to pay over more than $400,000 in payroll taxes.

53 – year old Gina Volmert is the majority owner and operator of GVA and Associates, a company provides medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.

According to the indictment, the company withheld payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks but only made partial payments to the IRS.

Volmert is charged with eight counts of failing to pay over to the IRS a total of $403,912 in payroll taxes. She is also charged with three counts of tax evasion.