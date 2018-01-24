Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
caleb rowden.com

Mid-Mo Senator thinks Governor’s threatened college $ cuts are ill-advised

Columbia state Sen. Caleb Rowden is condemning Gov. Grietens’ proposed cuts to higher education.

“I think it’s lazy and shortsighted among other things,” Rowden says. “The governor has just used higher education as his way out, instead of doing the hardwork of really digging in and finding ways to save money in other areas of the budget.”

Rowden says the state should invest more in developing its workforce, to help the economy grow. He expects the legislature will not go along with the higher ed cuts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer