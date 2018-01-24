Mid-Mo Senator thinks Governor’s threatened college $ cuts are ill-advised

Columbia state Sen. Caleb Rowden is condemning Gov. Grietens’ proposed cuts to higher education.

“I think it’s lazy and shortsighted among other things,” Rowden says. “The governor has just used higher education as his way out, instead of doing the hardwork of really digging in and finding ways to save money in other areas of the budget.”

Rowden says the state should invest more in developing its workforce, to help the economy grow. He expects the legislature will not go along with the higher ed cuts.