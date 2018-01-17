More GOP lawmakers want the Governor to resign

(MISSOURINET) State Reps. Kathie Conway, Marsha Haefner, and Steve Cookson have released strong words asking their fellow Republican, Governor Eric Greitens, to resign. Their move is in response to Greitens admitting to having an affair in 2015 with his hairdresser. He has denied allegations made by his mistress that he blackmailed her to stay silent about their relationship. The accusations are being investigated by St. Louis Circuit Attorney and former State Rep. Kim Gardner.

Conway, from eastern Missouri’s St. Charles, tells the Missouri Times the governor has campaigned as an honorable man. She goes on to say the honorable thing to do is “step aside for the good of the state”.

“Today, he (Greitens) is facing a situation that puts him, his young family, and the ability of the State of Missouri to function normally, in peril. However, after taking the weekend to think, study the facts, and pray about it, the path forward is really becoming clear. With a heavy heart, I ask the Governor to consider resigning and allow the state to move forward with its work for our citizens,” says Conway.

“As a former criminal investigator for a prosecuting attorney, I have an idea of what could unfold in the coming weeks. There would be a long process that will be humiliating to everyone involved. There would be no privacy that can be realistically offered when the Governor of a state is under investigation. All the while, our state will continue to be embarrassed on the national stage,” she says.