Movement in the Fulton death of a disabled man

(KMIZ) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the Carl DeBrodie case by Carolyn Summers, the biological mother of Carl DeBrodie.

According to court documents, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed against 23 defendants, including Second Chance Homes, it’s operator Rachael Rowden and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

On April 17, Fulton police received a missing person’s report from Second Chance Homes. They quickly realized DeBrodie had been missing a lot longer than the Second Chance workers had reported.

“We conducted a foot search, a search with drones, a tracking dog from the Highway Patrol,” Fulton police Lt. Bill Ladwig said. “It became pretty apparent by speaking to some other people that were in the area that Mr. DeBrodie was probably missing for longer than just 30 minutes on that morning.”

A week later, his body was found, encased in cement, in a storage facility.

ue to investigate DeBrodie’s death. No criminal charges have been filed in relation to the case.

The lawsuit puts responsibility on the Department of Mental Health’s targeted case management providers, including Callaway County Special Services, for not meeting with DeBrodie face-to-face every month, and falsified reports to say they were meeting. The lawsuit also claims the department lacks any rules to audit such meetings or know if providers aren’t holding these monthly meetings.

Gabriel Harris, attorney for the family, told ABC 17 News that they would comment on the lawsuit until Wednesday morning.