New charges for car chase crooks

Two weeks after pleading guilty in federal court to shooting at deputies during a chase, a mid-Missouri pair is now charged in Callaway County with property crimes.

Deputies say Russell Moore and Victoria Buol are the subjects of a 2016 investigation of home burglaries and vehicle thefts from all over mid-Missouri.

County charges are only being filed now, because prosecutors were waiting for the federal process to conclude.

Both are charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

Moore is also charged for the stolen car they used in the chase.