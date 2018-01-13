Police Investigating Another Attempted Abduction

A second attempted child abduction within just two months takes place near West Elementary. Police are investigating the incident, which they say occurred Friday afternoon. A 10 year old girl was reportedly walking home from the school when a man attempted to pull her into his vehicle. She claims she kicked him several times and was able to run home. The suspect is being described as a 5’7 white middle-aged male with sandy blonde hair in a dark blue passenger car. Anyone with information is urged to call police.