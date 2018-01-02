Record cold will stick around a few more days

(MissouriNet) – Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills have settled in Missouri and are predicted to last through Thursday.

Kirksville in northeast Missouri hit a low of -16 F Monday morning with a wind chill of -34. Northwestern Missouri’s St. Joseph was also extremely frigid at -12 F with a wind chill of -32. St. Louis, Kansas City and the state’s capitol of Jefferson City hit a low of -6, while Columbia in mid-Missouri reached -8 Monday morning. The state Department of Health and Senior Services is urging Missourians to minimize outside activities during the extreme cold and follow key safety tips. Residents are advised to find a warming station if they have no access to heated indoor sheltering. A complete list of warming stations is available at the Health and Senior Services website. Also, check on neighbors, especially senior citizens and disabled adults to make sure they’re using adequate and safe heating sources. Anybody having to be outside should dress in several layers of loose fitting clothing, which provides the most insulation for bitterly cold weather. Outdoor activity should be scheduled during the warmest part of the day, which is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.