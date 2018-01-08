School closings — late starts 8 Jan 2018

Schools
|Name
|Status
|Jefferson City Public Schools
|2 hour delay
|Calvary Lutheran High School (Jeff City)
|9:30 a.m. start
|Christian Fellowship School
|10 a.m. start
|College Park Christian Academy (Columbia)
|10 a.m. start
|Columbia Independent School
|10 a.m. start
|Columbia Public Schools
|2 hour delay
|Fayette R-III Schools
|Closed Monday
|Good Shepherd Lutheran School
|2 hour delay
|Helias High School
|10 a.m. start
|Heritage Academy (Columbia)
|10 a.m. start
|Higbee R-VIII Schools
|Closed Monday
|Lighthouse Prep Academy (Jeff City)
|10 a.m. start
|MACC (All Locations)
|10 a.m. start
|Middle Grove C-I Schools
|Closed Monday
|Moberly Public Schools
|Closed Monday
|NE Randolph Co. R-IV Schools
|Closed Monday
|New Bloomfield R-III Schools
|2 hour delay
|Salisbury R-IV Schools
|Closed Monday
|Westran R-I Schools
|Closed Monday