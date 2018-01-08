Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

School closings — late starts 8 Jan 2018

Schools

 

Name Status
Jefferson City Public Schools 2 hour delay
Calvary Lutheran High School (Jeff City) 9:30 a.m. start
Christian Fellowship School 10 a.m. start
College Park Christian Academy (Columbia) 10 a.m. start
Columbia Independent School 10 a.m. start
Columbia Public Schools 2 hour delay
Fayette R-III Schools Closed Monday
Good Shepherd Lutheran School 2 hour delay
Helias High School 10 a.m. start
Heritage Academy (Columbia) 10 a.m. start
Higbee R-VIII Schools Closed Monday
Lighthouse Prep Academy (Jeff City) 10 a.m. start
MACC (All Locations) 10 a.m. start
Middle Grove C-I Schools Closed Monday
Moberly Public Schools Closed Monday
NE Randolph Co. R-IV Schools Closed Monday
New Bloomfield R-III Schools 2 hour delay
Salisbury R-IV Schools Closed Monday
Westran R-I Schools Closed Monday

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer