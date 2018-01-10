St. Louis Veterans Home director may be fired

(MissouriNet) – Missouri Veterans Commission Acting Executive Director Grace Link has recommended to the panel that the St. Louis Veterans Home administrator be fired. Link does not need the blessing of the commission to terminate Rolando Carter and says the news has been delivered to him.

Reports of inadequate care of residents prompted former commission executive director Larry Kay to put Carter on leave. Kay has since resigned.

Several investigations of the facility found no wrongdoing. An independent investigation launched by Governor Greitens found malnutrition, bed sores, and medications not being given on time among the problems at the home.

Carter has until January 22 to appeal the decision.

Stan Smith has been named the interim administrator.