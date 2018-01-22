Suspect arrested in Columbia Waffle House shooting

(ABC-17) — Columbia police said a man was found and arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting at the Waffle House early on New Year’s.

Police said Matthew Callier McMillan, 29, of Columbia was found in Kansas City Saturday, and was arrested by the Kansas City Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant.

The warrant included charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police said McMillan was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Center around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. They said transportation to the Boone County Jail is pending.

Columbia Police officers responded to the Waffle House, located at 904 Vandiver Drive, at 1:49 a.m. on New Year’s after receiving reports of a disturbance. As officers were arriving, Boone County Joint Communication officials advised officers that victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicles.

According to Columbia police, the preliminary investigation revealed an altercation occurred at Waffle House during which time at least two shots were fired, striking two men.

According to court documents, McMillan and another man got into a verbal argument and McMillan pulled a gun.

The two men struggled for control of the gun. During the struggle, police said it went off and hit the other man in the leg as well as some property within the Waffle House.

Police and prosecutors said Anthony Warren’s death was a direct result of McMillan committing felony assault.