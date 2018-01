Two men hurt in JCMO neighborhood crash

Serious injuries are reported after a Jefferson City crash.

Police say a pickup went off Belair Drive in the northwest part of town at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The truck slammed into a tree.

Passenger Jonathan Cooper, a 26-year-old from Jefferson City, is in a hospital with serious injuries. The driver, 38-year-old Gary Geick Jr., was moderately hurt.

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.