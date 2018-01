The investigation continues into a fatal Jefferson City house fire. A man died and a woman was critically injured in the early morning fire Wednesday on Walsh Street on the city’s east side. Our news partner ..ABC – 17 .. says neighbors identified the dead man as Jose Julia Alas and the injured woman as his wife .. Blanca Acosta. A passerby spotted flames around 4:30 yesterday morning and called it in. The investigation continues. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting.