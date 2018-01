Will new JCMO high school get a new fire station next door?

The smart money says you’ll probably see a brand new Jefferson City Fire Station – 2. And now there’s talk about a sixth station maybe being built near St. Mary’s Hospital and the planned 2nd high school …

Fire Chief Matt Schofield says, while their response time to that area along Highway – 179 is good, all the projected growth could increase the need for a closer station.