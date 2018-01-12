Winter misses Mid-Missouri .. this time

The worst of the predicted wintry mix missed Mid-Missouri. Public Works crews were able to keep up with the light precip and get plenty of chemicals on the roads. They say be very careful of ‘black ice’ today, especially on overpasses and bridges. Slow down and be ready if your car starts to

Why do you always hear the calls to stay off the roads when winter weather is on the way? …

Cole County Public Works Larry Benz says those cautions sure helped with the predicted ice storm last year that largely missed Mid – Missouri. Benz says the weatherman is telling them to look for a snowier winter than we’ve seen the last couple of years.