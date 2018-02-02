2 Chicago men faces car theft charges in JCMO

Two Chicago men now face charges after they are arrested inside a stolen car last Friday in Jefferson City. 22 – year old Deshaun Clarke is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, assault and resisting arrest. 20 – year old Johnny Anderson, 20, is charged with receiving stolen property, tampering and resisting arrest. Police tried to stop a car that was reported stolen on West Dunklin. The car wouldn’t stop and officers chased it to Bolivar Street where it crashed into an SUV at the corner of West Main. Officers said the stolen car overturned and hit a parked truck. Clarke and Anderson ran but were caught nearby.