A police shakeup in New Bloomfield

(KMIZ) — The New Bloomfield’s city council met Thursday after cuts were made to the police department for “budgetary reasons.”

ABC – 17 reports City officials recently eliminated one officer’s position and cut the chief’s hours in half. The Mayor spent most of the meeting answering questions about the sergeant position cut and the superintendent raise. He did not address the Facebook posts during the meeting.

The New Bloomfield police Chief addressed the council and the public saying that he made his post on social media because he believed that the public needs to know the needs of the police department.