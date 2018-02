(MissouriNet) — Neosho Mayor Ben Baker says he’s upset with how the mainstream media has portrayed a story about a youth baseball team there raffling off an AR-15 rifle.

Baker, who is a friend of baseball coach Levi Patterson, says the idea behind the raffle is to support youth baseball. Patterson has received threats.

Some have expressed outrage that the raffle would continue following last week’s deadly Florida school massacre that included the same type of weapon.